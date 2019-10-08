City of Spokane offers free tree branch disposal, cleanup services in storm aftermath The City of Spokane is offering free disposal of yard debris following Monday's overnight wind storm.Residents can bring their trees and tree limbs to the Waste to Energy Facility at 2900 South Geiger Boulevard through Saturday, October 19. The City is requesting that residents cut the branches to under six feet in length to make […]

House subpoenas Perry in impeachment inquiry Energy Secretary Rick Perry is the latest member of President Donald Trump's administration to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry, CNN and The Washington Post reported Thursday. Also on Thursday, House Democrats issued subpoenas to two associates of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani who were indicted by federal prosecutors. The subpoenas to […]

Customers scramble to stockpile flavored vape products following ban by Inslee The Washington State Board of Health approved a ban on flavored vaping products, and now customers across the state are scrambling to stockpile as many of these products as they can.In September, Governor Jay Inslee issued an executive order to ban all flavored vape products, following several reports of vaping-related lung illness and death. On […]

No retrial for Pullman sergeant accused of sexual misconduct The Whitman County Prosecutor will not retry former Pullman Police officer Dan Hargraves on custodial sexual misconduct charges.A mistrial was declared on September 19 after the jury was unable to reach a verdict on Hargraves' charges. Only some of the jurors were convinced of his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.When a mistrial is declared, a […]